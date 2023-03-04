Beverley ended Friday's 125-104 loss to Phoenix with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one block in 29 minutes.

Beverley couldn't deliver another strong performance Friday, barely forcing the statistician to break a sweat. While his real-life impact continues to be visible on most nights, his days of being a consistent fantasy producer are well behind him. He can be streamed in on low-volume nights for anyone needing steals and out-of-position rebounds and blocks, but as we saw tonight, even those categories can be sketchy.