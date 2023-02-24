Beverley will make his Bulls debut Friday against the Nets, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

Following a buyout from the Magic, Beverley signed with the Bulls on Monday and is ready to make his team debut. He'll be competing for backcourt minutes with Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso, Goran Dragic (knee) and Coby White. In 15.4 minutes per game this season, Beverley has averaged 6.4 points, 2.7 assists and 1.4 rebounds.