Beverley is out for Friday's game versus the Mavericks due to rest, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
Beverley will sit out Friday's game with the Bulls locked into 10th place in the Eastern Conference. Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu will likely receive extended minutes in his absence. Beverley's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Detroit.
More News
-
Bulls' Patrick Beverley: Makes mark on defensive end•
-
Bulls' Patrick Beverley: Poor outing against Lakers•
-
Bulls' Patrick Beverley: Minimal impact in loss•
-
Bulls' Patrick Beverley: Grabs 11 boards in loss•
-
Bulls' Patrick Beverley: Strong performance in win•
-
Bulls' Patrick Beverley: Unproductive in loss Friday•