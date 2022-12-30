Williams (collarbone) will play in Friday's game against the Pistons, Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Williams was initially tabbed as probable for the game and, as expected, will suit up. In his last five games, he has averaged 8.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks across 37.4 minutes per game.
More News
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Likely to play Friday•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Questionable against Pistons•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Positive impact in win•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Dishes out five assists•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Moderately productive in start•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Returns to starting lineup•