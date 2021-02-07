Williams scored 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 33 minutes in Saturday's win over the Magic.

Williams attempted a career-high 13 shots from the field, aided at least in part by the absence of both Lauri Markkanen (shoulder) and Otto Porter (back). He also took advantage of his increased role to grab double-digit rebounds for the first time in his career -- also leading to his first double-double. This performance continues what has been a very positive run for Williams, as he's averaging 13.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 52.9 percent from the field across his last five contests.