Williams ended with 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 124-97 loss to the Celtics.

Williams continues to round into some sort of form after a terrible start to the season. He has scored double-digits in four straight games, playing at least 28 minutes in three of the four. The Bulls are a dumpster fire right now, meaning fantasy value is hard to project. While it is unlikely Williams maintains this production, he could be worth a flier, just to see if the upward trend continues.