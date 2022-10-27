Williams totaled 10 points (4-5 FG, 2-2 3Pt), two assists and two steals over 15 minutes during Wednesday's 124-109 victory over the Pacers.

Williams continues to disappoint, managing just 15 minutes in the victory. Seen as a potential asset this season, it would appear the hype was not justified. He is likely to remain a starter but his passive mindset on the offensive end does not lend itself to fantasy upside. At this stage, managers are well within their rights to move on, with a view to keeping an eye on him in case things turn around at some point.