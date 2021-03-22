Williams (shoulder) is available for Monday's game against the Jazz, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Williams was probable for Monday's game due to a left shoulder sprain, so it's not very surprising to see him active for the matchup. Williams totaled 10 points, seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 34 minutes in Sunday's win over Detroit.
