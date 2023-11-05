Williams (finger) is available to face the Nuggets on Saturday, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.
The Bulls listed several players in the injury report before Saturday's contest. Still, they will be mostly healthy, and Williams is among the players deemed available shortly before tip-off. Williams is averaging 5.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this season.
More News
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Likely to play Saturday•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Moves to bench•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Lays goose egg in loss•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Season-high nine points•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Scores 20 points in defeat•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Strong in preseason opener•