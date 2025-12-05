site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Available to play
RotoWire Staff
Williams (wrist) is available for Friday's game versus the Pacers.
Williams was probable and now we have official confirmation that he'll be out there. Williams is averaging 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.5 three-pointers per game this season.
