Williams (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Pistons.

Williams was initially termed probable for the contest and will indeed suit up despite the initial injury label. After a long stretch as a starter, Williams has shifted to the bench over the last three games. Since the move, he's averaging 10.0 points 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals over 23.7 minutes per game.