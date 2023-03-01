Williams (ankle) will play in Wednesday's game versus the Pistons.
Williams was initially termed probable for the contest and will indeed suit up despite the initial injury label. After a long stretch as a starter, Williams has shifted to the bench over the last three games. Since the move, he's averaging 10.0 points 3.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 steals over 23.7 minutes per game.
