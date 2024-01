Williams (ankle) will start Monday's game against the Hornets, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Williams missed his first game of the season Friday, so Dalen Terry drew a spot start, but the former has been cleared to return, sending the latter back to his usual bench role. Across 26 games as a starter this season, Williams has averaged 11.2 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.6 steals-plus-blocks in 30.0 minutes per game.