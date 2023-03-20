Williams is starting Monday's contest against the 76ers.

With Alex Caruso (foot) sidelined, Williams finds himself back in Chicago's starting lineup Monday. The third-year pro began the season as a regular starter for the Bulls but had his role shifted to the bench post-All-Star break. The UNC product has started 59 contests this season, averaging 10.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 29.3 minutes per game.