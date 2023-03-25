Williams contributed 10 points (3-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 124-96 win over the Trail Blazers.

Williams racked up four combined steals and blocks in the win, salvaging what was an otherwise empty performance. Despite being afforded a huge opportunity this season, Williams has been unable to make any progress in terms of lifting his fantasy game. In almost 29 minutes per game, he is barely inside the top 150, making him a far better target in deeper formats.