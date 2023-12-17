Williams closed with 25 points (8-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 loss to the Heat.

Williams notched his highest scoring output of the campaign, fueled by matching his season high of four made threes. Despite Chicago losing at the buzzer Saturday, Williams was part of the closing lineup and has looked energized of late. Since returning to a full-time starting role 10 games ago, Williams is averaging 14.4 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.1 blocks in 32.8 minutes per game.