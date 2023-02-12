Williams recorded 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and four steals across 33 minutes during Saturday's 97-89 loss to the Cavaliers.

Coming into the contest, Williams had averaged 6.8 points on 36.8 percent shooting over his previous five appearances. However, he bounced back with an efficient offensive outing against Cleveland and posted a season-high four steals to submit a well-rounded performance. The third-year forward continues to battle a sprained right ankle, but he's yet to miss a game this season.