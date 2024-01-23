Williams (ankle) will play Monday versus Phoenix.
Williams will suit up for his third straight game despite dealing with a right ankle strain. He slots into a fully healthy Bulls frontcourt, although Zach LaVine will miss his second consecutive game as the start of a multi-week absence due to an ankle injury.
