Williams (elbow) is listed as available for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Williams will shake off a right elbow contusion and suit up in Sunday's contest. Over his last five outings, the 23-year-old has averaged 5.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting only 29.0 percent from the field across 26.4 minutes per game.