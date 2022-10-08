Williams came off the bench during Friday's 131-113 exhibition win over the Nuggets. He posted 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one block in 19 minutes.

Joe Crowley of the Chicago Sun-Times notes that it's unclear if the change is permanent but expresses that he wouldn't be surprised if Javonte Green, who started Friday, sticks with the starters come Opening Night. Williams saw plenty of usage in Summer League (21.0 points on 19.3 shots in 34.3 minutes per game) but figures to remain a relatively low-usage option in the regular season, and he's totaled 16 points in 36 preseason minutes.