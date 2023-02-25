Williams will come off the bench Friday against the Nets.
Williams had started 58 of 59 games prior to this news, but Alex Caruso will join Patrick Beverley, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic in the starting lineup Friday. While this will negatively impact Williams' minutes, it's possible he sees a bit more usage with the second unit.
