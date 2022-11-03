Williams posted 16 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 106-88 win over the Hornets.

Williams posted a season-high in points and minutes, beating his previous high in points from Tuesday's game. Williams has seemed to find his aggression, although he will need to get to the line more often if he wants to start scoring at an even higher rate.