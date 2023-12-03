Williams closed with 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-4 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 29 minutes during Saturday's 124-118 victory over New Orleans.

Williams cobbled together another strong performance Saturday, scoring double-digits for the sixth straight game. Although his production has come at a time when others have missed time due to injury, this is what managers had hoped to see from him coming into the season. Despite the small sample size, Williams is worth grabbing in standard leagues, just in case he can turn this into sustainable production.