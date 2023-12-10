Williams is probable for Monday's matchup versus Milwaukee due to left ankle soreness.

Williams will likely suit up Monday, but he could take a seat for the second half of Chicago's back-to-back set Tuesday versus Denver. Williams has started seven of the Bulls' past eight games and is playing well, averaging 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks in 31.3 minutes per game.