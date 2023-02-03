Williams is questionable for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a right ankle sprain.
Williams totaled six points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 27 minutes during Thursday's matchup against the Hornets, and he appears to have twisted his ankle during the contest. If the third-year forward is unable to suit up, Derrick Jones would be a likely candidate to join the starting lineup.
More News
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Modest showing in loss•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Double-doubles in win Monday•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Scores 18 points in loss•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Turns in another strong showing•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Scores season-high 22 points•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Non-factor in Saturday's loss•