Williams (ankle) is probable for Monday's matchup against San Antonio, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Williams is dealing with a sprained right ankle, but he'll likely suit up for a second straight contest. The third-year forward has failed to score in double figures in back-to-back contests, but over his last 16 games, he's averaged 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 31.7 minutes.