Williams ended Saturday's 120-119 loss to the Mavericks with zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist over 18 minutes.

Williams failed to score for the first time this season, a surprising stat given how underwhelming he has been. He has scored single digits in five of the past seven games, averaging 6.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 22.1 minutes per contest. It's safe to say that time is running out for Williams to prove he can be a meaningful NBA commodity.