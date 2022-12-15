Williams produced 11 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 40 minutes during Wednesday's 128-120 overtime loss to the Knicks.
Williams made the most of his opportunities from the field and dished out a season-high five assists. He also registered a block, marking his third straight contest with a swat.
