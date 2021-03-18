Williams collected 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 14 rebounds and one assist in a 106-99 loss to the Spurs on Wednesday.

Williams was able to bounce back in the second game of a back-to-back set, picking up his third double-double of the season. Coming off a one-for-nine shooting game, it was good to see the rookie shoot more efficiently and be more involved on the glass Wednesday. It has been a tough start to the second half of the season for Williams, as he has scored in double figures in only two of his first five games post All-Star break. On the year he is averaging 9.9 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.