Williams ended with 18 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's 111-100 victory over the Hawks.

Williams continued his recent strong play, cobbling together his first double-double of the season. His production has come of late, scoring double-digits in four of his past five games, and adding solid defensive contributions. He has been a top-100 player over the past two weeks and although his upside is limited, he is at least worth a look in competitive formats for anyone needing a guy with a solidified role.