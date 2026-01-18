This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Downgraded to out
Williams (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against the Nets.
Williams will sit out of Sunday's game after picking up a right ankle sprain during Friday's tilt against Brooklyn. Jalen Smith and Julian Phillips are candidates for more looks with Williams out of commission.