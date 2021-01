Williams (hip) is now considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with the Rockets, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports.

Williams was originally considered probable for Monday's game. It is unclear if he suffered a specific setback, but his status willl now be determined by how he is feeling during pregame warmups. With Otto Porter (back) already ruled out, Thaddeus Young and Denzel Valentine could potentially see some extra run at small forward should the rookie ultimatley get ruled out.