Williams is starting Sunday's game against the Nets.
Williams retreated to the bench for Friday's game against the Raptors but will join the starting lineup for the second time in the last three games with Alex Caruso (toe) unavailable. Over seven starts this year, Williams has averaged 5.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game.
