Williams registered 15 points (6-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 126-103 loss to the Nuggets.

Williams reached the 15-point mark for the second time this season, and while he's been struggling from the field at times, this was one of his most efficient performances of the season. It'd be a stretch to think he's going to score at this rate -- and with these levels of efficiency -- on a regular basis going forward, so fantasy managers must understand this outing is likely an outlier rather than the norm going forward. He's averaging 11.4 points but shooting 48.5 percent from the field in seven games during the current month.