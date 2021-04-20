Williams posted six points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's win over the Celtics.

The 19-year-old continues to get it done to the defensive end, averaging 1.9 steals over his past nine games. While Williams doesn't provide much scoring, fantasy managers can depend on consistent steals and field-goal percentage along with decent rebounds. The rookie should continue playing 25-35 minutes the rest of the way for the 10th-seeded Bulls.