Williams scored 14 points (6-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt) to go along with seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in Monday's win over the Rockets.

Williams has rebounded from a brief three-game slump to score in double-digits in three of his last four contests. He shot the ball very well to reach that milestone Monday, hitting multiple threes for only the seventh time this season. Neither Otto Porter (back) nor Lauri Markkanen's (shoulder) return to the court appears imminent, meaning Williams should consistently see around 30 minutes for the time being.