Williams recorded 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 11 rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes in Saturday's 122-114 win over the Kings.

Williams recorded his second double-double of the season as he continues to start for the Bulls. The rookie's consistent presence put s him solidly in the conversation for Rookie of the Year, and Chicago's rebuilding effort appears to be in good hands with players like Williams on the roster. The eventual return of Lauri Markkanen and Otto Porter may affect his production somewhat, but Williams has done more than enough to justify a large role in the offense.