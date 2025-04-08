Williams is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.
The Bulls are missing most of their key starters Tuesday, opening up an opportunity for Williams to crack the first unit. It'll be the 2020 first-rounder's first start since Jan. 25, and Williams has averaged 7.7 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 blocks and 0.5 steals in 26.2 minutes through his last 14 games as a starter.
More News
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Leads bench in scoring in win•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Disappears in loss•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Leads second unit in victory•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Probable for Thursday•
-
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Will be limited Thursday•