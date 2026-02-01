site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Bulls' Patrick Williams: Enters starting lineup
RotoWire Staff
Williams will move into the starting lineup Saturday against the Heat.
With Nikola Vucevic resting and Jalen Smith (calf) sidelined, this will be a big opportunity for Williams. He's been very underwhelming this season and remains a risky play in fantasy formats.
