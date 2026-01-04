Bulls' Patrick Williams: Fails to score in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams amassed zero points (0-7 FG, 0-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal over 15 minutes during Saturday's 112-99 loss to the Hornets.
Williams was unable to maintain his recent momentum, failing to score for the third time in his past six games. Prior to Saturday, Williams had dropped double-digit points in back-to-back games. It would appear as though that was nothing but an outlier, with Williams' extremely low ceiling coming back to haunt him. In 33 appearances, he has averaged just 6.7 points and 1.3 three-pointers in 18.8 minutes per game.
