Williams contributed zero points (0-2 FG), one assist and one steal across six minutes during Tuesday's 126-123 win over the Hawks.

Williams failed to score for the second time in the past three games, continuing what has been another disappointing season. At this point, Williams' fantasy value is basically non-existent, despite the opportunities he continues to receive. Through 28 games, he is averaging just 6.7 points and 1.3 three-pointers in 19.3 minutes per game.