Williams recorded 14 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 33 minutes in Monday's loss at Golden State.

Williams was coming off three straight games with six or fewer points, but he delivered an improved effort in this one while also tying his season-high mark for assists. He contributed across the board Monday, but it wouldn't be wise to expect double-digit scoring efforts from him on a nightly basis -- he has reached that mark just four times over his last 11 appearances.