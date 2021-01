Willliams recorded six points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, three steals, two blocks and an assist across 28 minutes in Monday's win over the Mavericks.

Williams seems to have settled as Chicago's starting power forward, getting the nod in each of the team's first seven contests so far. He's scored in double digits just thrice in that span, but he does a little bit of everything and might be serviceable as long as he remains in the starting unit.