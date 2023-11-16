Williams finished with nine points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 96-94 loss to Orlando.

Williams moved back into the starting lineup Wednesday, replacing DeMar DeRozan who was out due to personal issues. Although his numbers were far from spectacular, Williams did manage to chip in across the board for anyone who streamed him in. Given what we have seen thus far this season, there is no reason to consider him a standard league asset. Feel free to hold him to see if he can string together a few nice performances but don't be surprised if things go in the opposite direction.