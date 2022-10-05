The Bulls exercised Williams' $9.84 million team option for 2023-24 on Wednesday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Williams was limited to just 17 appearances in 2021-22 after undergoing wrist surgery last fall, but the 6-foot-7 forward showed enough promise over his first two NBA seasons for the Bulls to exercise his fourth-year option. In the Bulls' preseason opener Tuesday against the Pelicans, Williams started at power forward and finished with five points (2-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes. While all of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic are all healthy, Williams will likely be limited to a low-usage role on offense, but his ability to convert efficiently from the field and offer solid contributions in the rebounds, blocks and steals categories makes him worthy of a late-round flier in most fantasy leagues.