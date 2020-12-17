Williams had 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3PT, 0-1 FT) and seven rebounds in Wednesday's preseason game against the Thunder.

Starting over Otto Porter at small forward, the rookie looked plenty comfortable as he cruised to his third double-digit scoring night in as many games. The Florida State product converted his only three-point attempt and added two blocks in 27 minutes. At this juncture, Porter is probably the favorite to start at small forward, but Williams could make it a legitimate competition.