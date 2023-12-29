Williams ended with 22 points (9-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Thursday's 120-104 loss to Indiana.

Williams reached the 20-point mark for the first time since Dec. 16 and for just the fourth time in the current campaign. While Williams has proven he can be a reliable contributor when called upon duty, the fact that he holds a minor role on offense suggests his upside won't be very high, although his role as a regular starter means he's still serviceable in most formats. As long as Zach LaVine (foot), Torrey Craig (heel) and Nikola Vucevic (groin) remain out, Williams should be on most fantasy radars.