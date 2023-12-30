Williams (ankle) is available for Saturday's game versus the 76ers.
Williams will shake off his probable tag and will look to keep his momentum going. On Thursday versus the Pacers, Williams put up 22 points with five rebounds, three assists, two steals and two three-pointers in 38 minutes.
