Williams (foot) will play in Friday's matchup against the Hornets, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Williams will return to action following a 10-game absence due to a left foot injury. The 23-year-old forward is expected to operate under a minutes restriction of 20-24 minutes, according to Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune. With Williams restricted, Ayo Dosunmu and Julian Phillips are candidates to pick up the slack.