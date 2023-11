Williams (finger) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Suns, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.

Williams has been upgraded from probable to available for a third straight game despite dealing with a nagging finger injury. The 22-year-old forward is averaging 5.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 23.3 minutes across his first eight appearances of the season.