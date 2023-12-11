Williams (ankle) is available for Monday's matchup against the Bucks.
As expected, Williams has been upgraded from probable to available. He's started seven of the last eight games, averaging 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks in 31.3 minutes during that stretch.
